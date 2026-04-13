Crash on Chicago's South Side sends 6 to hospital

The Brief Six people, including three children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Chicago’s Eden Green neighborhood. Police said a sedan turning left was struck by an SUV with the right of way, pushing one vehicle into a third car. All injuries were minor, no citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation.



Three children were among six people injured in a crash Sunday night in Chicago's Eden Green neighborhood.

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 134th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A woman was trying to turn left onto Indiana Avenue in a sedan when she was struck by an SUV that had the right of way and was traveling northbound on 134th Street.

The collision caused one of the cars to hit a third vehicle that was at a stop sign.

The driver of the sedan refused treatment while two adults and three children who were in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The driver of the third vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Police said no citations are pending. Area Detectives are investigating.