Crash on Chicago's South Side sends 6 to hospital
CHICAGO - Three children were among six people injured in a crash Sunday night in Chicago's Eden Green neighborhood.
The backstory:
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 134th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.
A woman was trying to turn left onto Indiana Avenue in a sedan when she was struck by an SUV that had the right of way and was traveling northbound on 134th Street.
The collision caused one of the cars to hit a third vehicle that was at a stop sign.
The driver of the sedan refused treatment while two adults and three children who were in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The driver of the third vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.
Police said no citations are pending. Area Detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.