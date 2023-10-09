Crews respond to house explosion in Woodstock

Crews responded to a home explosion Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Just before 1:30 p.m., authorities responded to a major gas leak in the area of Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

A home, located at 321 Lincoln Avenue, exploded and collapsed at roughly 3 p.m., according to officials. Authorities could not immediately say if anyone was hurt.

Fire crews were working to put out a fire at a residence at 327 Lincoln Avenue, immediately to the west of where the blast occurred.

St. Mary Catholic Church, which is directly across the street from the home, was evacuated and those in surrounding residences were advised to shelter in place, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

The area of Tyron Street between Washington Street and Judd Street is currently closed while Nicor gas works to mitigate the natural gas leak.