Crown Point city worker seriously injured after falling down lift station

A City of Crown Point employee was seriously injured Wednesday morning after falling into a lift station.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at East 129th Avenue and Mississippi Parkway around 10:08 a.m. The Crown Point Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team rescued the employee from the confined space by 11:14 a.m.

The worker was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center in Hyde Park with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition.

"We train every day to keep our community safe, and our Technical Rescue Team holds training monthly for situations just like this," Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said. "The City workforce is like family, so when it’s one of our own, it’s more personal. We’re keeping this employee and their family in our thoughts."

OSHA was notified of the incident, and the Crown Point Police Department also responded to the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released at this time.