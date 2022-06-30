Crystal Lake police investigating man found dead behind school

A man was found dead Wednesday behind a school in suburban Chicago.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police and fire department officials responded to the rear property of Crystal Lake Central High School for a report of a man having a mental health crisis.

When authorities arrived on scene, officers located a man in his 30s with "obvious signs of injury," police said.

Officials quickly determined the man was dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The McHenry County Coroner was then called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 — or you can send an anonymous tip by texting the word "CLPDTIP" along with the tip information to 847411.