CTA Blue Line service partially suspended due to track conditions

Service was temporarily suspended on a portion of the Blue Line during rush hour Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) says trains are not running between Forest Park and Harlem on the Blue Line's Forest Park Branch.

The disruption began at approximately 1:37 a.m. Crews were still on scene working on track conditions as of 7 a.m.

Shuttle buses are available between Harlem and Forest Park. CTA advises commuters to plan for extra travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.