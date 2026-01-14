CTA Brown Line service suspended after train hits vehicle

The Brief Brown Line service was suspended after a train struck a vehicle near the Francisco station. Shuttle buses were requested between Kimball and Belmont as crews worked to restore service. Riders were urged to use alternate bus routes and allow extra travel time.



CTA Brown Line service was suspended Wednesday morning after a train collided with a vehicle near the Francisco station on the North Side.

What we know:

The disruption began just before 9 a.m. with trains standing at Francisco as crews responded to the incident.

CTA officials said shuttle buses were requested to operate between the Kimball and Belmont stations in both directions while service remains suspended.

Riders were advised to consider alternate routes, including CTA bus routes 81 Lawrence and 78 Montrose, or transfers to other rail lines.

CTA personnel were working to restore service, and customers were urged to allow extra travel time.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.