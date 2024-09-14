CTA Brown Line trains delayed due to temporary staff shortage

The Brief Brown Line trains are experiencing delays due to a staff shortage. The delays were announced Saturday evening and it's unknown how long they will last. Riders are urged to allow extra time for travel or are urged to seek alternative transportation.



Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line trains are experiencing delays due to a staff shortage.

The delays were announced around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and it is unknown how long they will last, according to the CTA.

"At this time, our operations staff are working to run as much service as frequently and manage service to be spaced as evenly as possible," the CTA said in a statement.

Travelers are urged to consider alternative options, such as nearby bus routes or other rail lines.

Those who still plan to ride the Brown Line should anticipate extra travel time, the CTA advised.

For more updates on the Brown Line service, follow this link to the CTA's website.