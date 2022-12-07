CTA crime: Man wanted for firing gun during argument on Red Line train

article

Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for the offender responsible for firing a gun white riding a CTA Red Line train Monday night.

At about 6:02 p.m., the offender was on a train car at 15 W. 69th St. when he got into a verbal altercation with two people.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He then pulled out a gun and fired a round on the train, authorities said.

The offender is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bureau of detectives at (312) 745-4706.