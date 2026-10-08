CTA employee seriously injured in stabbing near Damen Green Line station, officials say

The Brief A CTA employee was seriously injured in a stabbing near the Damen Green Line station Thursday afternoon. The employee was taken to Stroger Hospital; authorities have not released details about what led to the stabbing. Green Line trains continued operating normally, and authorities are expected to provide an update at a 6 p.m. news conference.



A CTA employee was seriously injured in a stabbing near a Green Line station Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Stabbing near CTA Green Line station

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Damen Green Line station in the 100 block of North Damen Avenue on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police and the CTA have not released details about what led to the stabbing.

The CTA employee has not been identified and is being treated at Stroger Hospital.

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago police and the CTA for additional information.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information during a news conference scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.