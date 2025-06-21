CTA, Metra, Pace offer pass for unlimited rides in single day

The Brief Chicago area commuters are now able to purchase one pass to take unlimited rides on the CTA, Metra, and Pace on a single day. The new regional day pass aims to make it easier and more seamless for commuters to get around. It's only available on the newest version of the Ventra app.



Commuters across the Chicago area are now able to take unlimited rides across the region’s transit system with the purchase of one pass.

The new regional day pass is a collaboration between the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, Pace, and the Regional Transportation Authority.

What we know:

The new pass is available only on the latest version of the Ventra app and aims to make it easier and more convenient for riders to get around.

It’s a pilot program that transit agencies plan to offer for six months with the possibility of extending it permanently next year, depending on funding availability.

The regional day pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass and include full access to CTA buses and trains and Pace regular fixed-route service.

Weekday prices are:

$10 in Metra’s single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)

$13.50 in Metra’s two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)

$16 in Metra’s three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)

All weekend regional day passes will cost $9.50.

Once purchased, the pass will appear in the Vetra app until 3 a.m. the next day and on the physical or digital Ventra car for CTA and Pace travel for 24 hours.

What you can do:

How to buy a regional day pass

Riders must have either a physical or virtual Ventra card registered with the Ventra app to which the Regional Day Pass can be added (you’ll use that physical or virtual card to board CTA buses and trains and Pace buses). If you don’t have a card, go to www.ventrachicago.com Log into the Ventra app and tap "Buy Metra Tickets." Select the Metra line you will be riding. If you’re riding more than one line, choose the line with the longer trip. Select the origin and destination for your longest trip. Select the Day Pass option and proceed to checkout. After clicking "Purchase," click the "Add a Regional Day Pass" option. You’ll be asked to select the Ventra card you want to use for that pass. Click "Purchase" to review and complete the transaction.