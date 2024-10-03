CTA Red Line shooting: Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

The Brief A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a CTA Red Line train shooting. The 23-year-old suspect, Indya Smith, was arrested after a confrontation led to a man being shot in the shoulder. The victim remains in fair condition, and the suspect faces multiple felony charges.



A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on a CTA Red Line train.

Indya Smith, 23, was identified as the suspect, which took place near the Argyle station in Uptown on Wednesday.

The confrontation unfolded around 8:40 a.m. when Smith reportedly spat at and argued with the 33-year-old man before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the shoulder, according to police. The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Smith was arrested shortly after the incident in the 5800 block of North Broadway. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Smith has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She also received a citation for possessing a weapon on the CTA.

She is due in court on Friday.

The Red Line experienced major delays following the shooting. No other injuries were reported.