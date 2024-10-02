Man shot by woman on CTA Red Line train, prompting major delays

A woman shot a man on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday morning, prompting major delays on Chicago's North Side.

The 23-year-old woman approached the 33-year-old man around 8:40 a.m. near the Argyle station in the Uptown neighborhood. She spat at him and started to argue with him before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the shoulder, according to police.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. The woman was arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Major delays were reported on the Red Line as trains were temporarily halted but have since resumed. No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.