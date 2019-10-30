CTA Red, Purple, Yellow line service resumes on North Side

Service is resuming with delays on multiple CTA lines because of fire department activity Wednesday on the North Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said crews were looking into reports that there may still be human remains or other evidence on the tracks near the Loyola station related to a person fatally struck by a train Tuesday evening.

Northbound Red Line trains were halted near Loyola about 3 p.m. because of what officials described only as “fire department activity,” according to a service alert from the CTA. Service was suspended between Howard and Belmont.

About the same time, Yellow Line service was suspended and Linden-bound Purple Line trains were halted at Howard because of fire department activity, according to the CTA.

Service on all three lines resumed with residual delays shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to the CTA.