Child grabbed in Chicago suburb, person of interest in custody, police say

A person of interest is in police custody after a child was grabbed and their cellphone was stolen in suburban Palatine on Monday morning.

What we know:

Around 7 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of West Wood Street for a report of a juvenile being approached and grabbed by the alleged offender, who also took the child’s cellphone, according to the Palatine Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., Palatine police took a person of interest into custody in connection with the incident after a brief chase on foot.

Police did not identify the person of interest and no charges were announced. The department initially said the suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s with stubble beard, but it was unclear if the person of interest fit that description.

Palatine police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Palatine Police Investigations Bureau at 847-359-9000.