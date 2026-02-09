I-57 crash leaves driver dead

The Brief A driver died in a crash on an I-57 ramp in Harvey late Sunday night. They have not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation.



A driver was ejected from their vehicle and died in a crash on I-57 Sunday night in suburban Chicago.

What we know:

Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a wall near the northbound lanes of I-57 on the ramp to 147th Street in Harvey, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Tahoe was ejected from their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday morning, they had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Around 12:30 a.m. the ramps from I-294 northbound to I-57 northbound and I-57 northbound to 141st Street were shut down for the crash investigation.

Just before 4 a.m. all lanes were reopened.