Chicago CTA sex offense suspect wanted by police, CPD says

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sex offense aboard a CTA train car. Police did not specify what the actual offense was.



Chicago police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged sex offense on a CTA train earlier this week on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

The incident took place on the train around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Sheridan Rd. in Lake View East, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspect is accused of committing a "lewd act" while on board the train, but they did not specify what the act was.

The suspect was described as an African American man roughly between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, standing approximately 6 feet and weighing roughly 200 pounds. He also has "slight" facial hair.

CPD released surveillance images of the suspect.

Chicago police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged sex offense on a CTA train earlier this week on the city’s North Side. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call CPD’s Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPTTIP.com.