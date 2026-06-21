CTA train struck by gunfire on Chicago’s South Side, 1 injured, police say

A CTA Red Line train was hit by apparent gunfire on Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side, leaving one person injured.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene on I-94 near 95th Street around 8:45 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

One person on the train was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have not confirmed that the CTA train car was hit, but video of the scene after the shooting showed what appeared to be a bullet hole and shattered glass on one of the train’s front windows.

A CTA spokesperson said that service on the Red Line service had been temporarily stopped due to the police investigation but later resumed as normal.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information or dashcam footage that could help investigators is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.