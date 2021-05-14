CTA to begin major construction on 4 Red Line stations starting Sunday

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will begin the first of two major phases of the reconstruction of four Red Line stations and track structures between approximately Lawrence and Bryn Mawr on May 16, 2021 as part of the agency’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project.

CTA said it will rebuild the 100-year-old Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line stations and tracks.

The new stations will be larger and fully accessible stations. They will include elevators, wider platforms and improved amenities.

CTA announced it will also rebuild the century-old track structure between the four contiguous stations.

CTA released the following changes that will go into effect in a news release:

"Stage A:

Service changes beginning May 16

Lawrence and Berwyn stations close May 16 for demolition and reconstruction.

Temporary Red Line stations at Argyle and Bryn Mawr will open May 16 to provide customers with access to Red Line service, so the original Argyle and Bryn Mawr stations can be demolished and reconstructed. There will be temporary station access at Argyle and Bryn Mawr throughout construction (2021-2024).

New stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr are expected to open near the end of 2024.

Red and Purple Line service will continue throughout construction, with train service running on two tracks (the westernmost tracks) while CTA rebuilds the two easternmost tracks (normally the northbound tracks). Red and Purple Line trains will share a track in both directions. Customers should allow extra travel time.

Two bus routes, the #81 Lawrence and the #92 Foster, will be rerouted starting on May 16 to provide customers with convenient bus-rail transfers: The #81 Lawrence will be rerouted to the Wilson Red and Purple Line transfer station. The #92 Foster will be rerouted to the Bryn Mawr temporary Red Line station

CREDIT: CTA

Demolition of 100-year-old track structure and four Red Line stationhouses

CTA’s contractor, Walsh-Fluor, will demolish the northbound Red and Purple Line track structures (the two easternmost tracks). This includes significant demolition of part of the east side of the embankment wall for 1.5 miles and 11 bridges over cross streets in the Uptown and Edgewater communities.

The project’s contractor will install access ramps to allow transfer of equipment and materials from street level to track level.

Demolition of the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stationhouses will begin.

Build new track support system

Following demolition, Walsh-Fluor will build new track foundation columns on the east side of the CTA track structure.

The contractor will drill deep shafts, about 60-80 feet below ground, and fill with concrete.

Support columns will be installed on top of the drilled shafts, which will support the new track structure.

Build the new track structure

The new bridges and tracks will be built via an overhead gantry system that will install concrete bridge segments that are manufactured off-site and trucked into the RPM project area. The construction method minimizes impacts to the community and the area needed by the contractor around the Red Line tracks to perform the construction work.

Stage B

