Man wanted for punching and kicking victim in head on CTA train: police

article

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the beating of a victim on a CTA train this summer.

The incident occurred at 7:24 p.m. on July 5 in the 4000 block of West Lake Street.

According to police, the suspect was seated across from the victim on a CTA Green Line train. He then stood up and punched the victim multiple times in the head, leaving them unconscious.

The suspect then allegedly dragged the victim to the floor and kicked them in the head before fleeing the train.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light blue "Aero" hoodie, a white backpack with black straps, a black fanny pack, black shorts and black gym shoes with a white line on the sole.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.