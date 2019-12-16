Expand / Collapse search

‘Cute, I am’: Newborns dressed like Baby Yoda at Pittsburgh hospital

By Colleen Killingsworth
FOX TV Digital Team

Pittsburgh hospital dressed newborns as Baby Yoda this holiday season

Newborns delivered at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are being dressed up as Baby Yoda this holiday season, and cute, they are.

PITTSBURGH - “Cute, I am,” and “Merry, I must be,” read the T-shirts worn by newborns delivered at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this holiday season.

Each tiny newborn also sported a knitted red Santa hat with floppy green ears peaking out the sides resembling the wildly popular “Baby Yoda” character from Disney Plus’ new series “The Mandalorian.”

(UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

“Baby Yoda” was a surprise character — show creators wanted to keep the adorable character, whose official name is “The Child,” a secret until it was introduced in the series (the character was not teased at all in press materials or merchandise announcements leading up to the show’s release).

Baby Yoda was an instant sensation, spurring the creation of countless memes and effectively taking over the Internet — and now Baby Yoda has taken over the newborn ward at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital as well.

Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittburgh, Pennsylvania, are dressed to look like Baby Yoda from Disney Plus' new series "The Mandalorian" this holiday season. (UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

The Force is strong with these newborns, and as Master Yoda would say, “Luminous beings, are they.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.