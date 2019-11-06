Cyclists hold vigil for woman killed by dump truck in Irving Park

A woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a truck Wednesday morning in Irving Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

She was the third bicyclist to die on the streets of Chicago this year.

The 37-year-old was biking southbound in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 7 a.m. when a truck driving next to her turned right at Kilbourn Avenue and hit her, according to Chicago police.

Her bike became caught under the truck’s wheel and rotated with it four times, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, stopped after the crash and told investigators he was turning on a green light when he heard screaming, police said. He told officers the woman was in his blind spot, police said.

Two witnesses confirmed the driver’s story, according to police.

A police spokesperson did not immediately have information about possible citations or charges. The department’s Major Accidents Team is investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

So far this year, Chicago has seen two other bicyclist fatalities — both of them hit-and-runs.

Last month, a bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash with a vehicle in Irving Park. A 26-year-old man was cycling Oct. 20 on Irving Park Road at Kimball Avenue when he was hit by a black-colored vehicle that sped off. The bicyclist, who initially complained of back pain, died a week later from a head injury, an autopsy found.

In September, a 56-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a Chevy Trailblazer in the 4500 block of West Lake Street in Garfield Park. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Despite the fatalities this year, Chicago is set to have a lower bicyclist fatality count than last year. In 2018, the city recorded eight bicyclist deaths, according to Mike Claffey, spokesman for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Since 2012, there have been between three and eight bicyclist fatalities per year, Claffey said.