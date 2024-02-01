Darius Rucker arrested in Tennessee for minor drug offense

Country star Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee for a minor drug offense, Fox News Digital has learned.

The 57-year-old singer was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Darius was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state's vehicle registration law.

He was booked in the Williamson County Jail around 1 p.m. ET and released on a $10,500 bond approximately an hour later.

For more, go to Fox News.