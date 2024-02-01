Darius Rucker arrested on drug charges, reports say

article

Singer Darius Rucker was arrested over what was believed to be minor drug offenses.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee this week. According to reports from TMZ and WZTV-TV, a FOX-affiliate station in Nashville, the country singer was charged with charged with simple possession, casual exchange of a controlled substance and violation of registration law – all misdemeanors.

WZTV-TV reports Rucker was released on $10,500 bond.

TMZ reports Rucker is believed to have been driving a vehicle with expired tags.