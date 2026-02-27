Daylight shooting leaves man in critical condition on South Side: police

The Brief A 44-year-old man was shot in the head at noon Friday in the 8700 block of South Kingston Avenue. Police said a suspect armed with a handgun fired multiple rounds inside a residence. The victim is in critical condition; no arrests have been made.



A shooting in broad daylight on Chicago's South Side has left a man in critical condition, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at noon in the 8700 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 44-year-old man was inside a residence when a suspect armed with a handgun approached him and fired multiple rounds, striking him in the head.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

What's next:

No one was in custody. The investigation is ongoing.