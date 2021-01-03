DC says no guns allowed during MAGA election protest

article

D.C. police are posting notices prohibiting guns downtown ahead of the pro-Trump rally set for Wednesday.

That protest coincides with the day Congress is meeting to certify the presidential election results.

FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall snapped a photo of one of the notices near Freedom Plaza:

Pres. Trump promised a "wild" protest on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as lawmakers are set to confirm his loss in the 2020 election.

It's the latest in a series of conservative protests to the November election results set in the nation's capital.

Pres. Trump's calls to protest the election have also reached the U.S. Senate, where a group of Republican senators including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) now say they will object to certifying the election results unless there is an emergency audit.

Courts of law across the country have rejected dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign seeking to challenge election results in various battleground states.

Pres. Trump's efforts to overturn the election results extend beyond litigation, though.

The Washington Post broke a bombshell report on Saturday with audio recordings of the president attempting to coerce Georgia officials to "find" votes in his favor and swing results in the state.

