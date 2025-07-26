A body was found inside a car near a performing arts center in Schaumburg: police

The Brief A body was found Saturday in a vehicle in a parking lot near the Al Larsen Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Schaumburg police are investigating the incident and advised drivers to avoid the area. This follows a fatal shooting of a woman at a nearby Marriott hotel on Friday night.



A body was found inside a vehicle near a performing arts center in Schaumburg on Saturday.

What we know:

Schaumburg police are investigating the death of an individual found in the parking lot adjacent to the Al Larsen Prairie Center for the Arts on Schaumburg Road.

Police posted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. on X. Authorities advise the public to use alternate routes to avoid traffic.

What we don't know:

We don't know the cause of the incident or the identity of the individual.