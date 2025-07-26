A body was found inside a car near a performing arts center in Schaumburg: police
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A body was found inside a vehicle near a performing arts center in Schaumburg on Saturday.
What we know:
Schaumburg police are investigating the death of an individual found in the parking lot adjacent to the Al Larsen Prairie Center for the Arts on Schaumburg Road.
Police posted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. on X. Authorities advise the public to use alternate routes to avoid traffic.
What we don't know:
We don't know the cause of the incident or the identity of the individual.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Schaumburg.