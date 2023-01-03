Deadly hit-and-run: Pedestrian fatally struck on crosswalk on Chicago's South Side

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was walking on the crosswalk around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a 2013 white Dodge Durango, according to Chicago police.

Four or five males ran away from the vehicle after the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.