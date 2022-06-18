Death of 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood ruled a suicide: autopsy

A 17-year-old boy who was found fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.

He was found about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the boy’s death a suicide.

Area detectives were investigating.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.