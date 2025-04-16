Illinois man charged after traffic stop turns up gun, weed: sheriff

The Brief Kane County deputies stopped a vehicle for a lane violation March 28 on I-88. The driver, a DeKalb man, was allegedly found with a firearm and improperly stored cannabis. He now faces felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.



A traffic stop in Kaneville Township last month led to the arrest of a DeKalb man and the recovery of a firearm and cannabis, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:46 a.m., March 28 on I-88 at Main Street in Kaneville Township. The maroon Kia sedan was pulled over for a lane violation and was found to have a suspended Illinois license plate.

The driver was identified as Antoine Murdock, 27, of DeKalb. During the stop, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

Inside a gym bag, investigators reportedly found an SCCY 9mm handgun and about 25 grams of weed, which authorities say was not properly stored as required under Illinois law.

Murdock did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or concealed carry permit, the sheriff’s office said.

Antoine Murdock | KCSO

Charges filed:

Following the investigation, Murdock was hit with two charges:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class 4 felony

Unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class B misdemeanor