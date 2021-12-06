Delphi murder investigation: Cops seek info on creator of fake social media account 'anthony_shots'

There has been a major breakthrough in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls from Delphi, Indiana.

Indiana State Police are looking for the person behind a fake social media account who was communicating with underage girls. The fake profile was called "anthony_shots."

The person pictured in photos posted to the fake account is a known male model and not a person of interest, police said. His photos were being used without his consent.

Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the "anthony_shots" profile. The person was using the profile from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and possibly other social media platforms.

The person running the "anthony_shots" page would portray himself as being wealthy and owning multiple sports cars, police said. He would use this information while communicating with underage girls to solicit nude photos, obtain addresses, and attempt to meet the juveniles.

It's not clear exactly how the person behind the profile could be tied to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German back in February of 2017.

"Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email," police said in a statement.

The bodies of German and Williams were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Authorities have since released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

(Left to Right) Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, suspect's sketch, suspect, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

State Police website on Delphi killings: http://www.in.gov/isp/delphi.htm

Below are more photos that the creator of the "anthony_shots" profile sent to underage girls.