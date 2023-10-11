Desperate search for Sharona Harel: Family clings to hope amid fears of militant abduction

Many American families will be reunited this week as flights out of Israel resume.

Sadly, many of those left behind are still searching for their missing loved ones, who they believe were taken by terrorists.

Sharona Harel was one of the hundreds attending a concert on Saturday when it was attacked by Hamas militants.

Her family believes she was kidnapped.

"She went to this music festival with a couple friends while my brother [stayed] at home with the kids," said Ohad Harel, whose sister-in-law is missing.

Celebrating her 40th birthday, Sharona Harel believed she was safe Saturday visiting a popular concert venue.

"My brother called me saying that Sharona wrote him a message which goes like this: ‘they are shooting at us, and I am hiding,’" said Ohad.

Ohad and his brother drove an hour and a half outside Tel Aviv to find her.

"It was crazy, fire everywhere like both sides of the road were burning," said Ohad.

They searched hospitals but found nothing.

And unlike other families they know, they have not received official word of her death, which leads them to believe she was taken by militants and is being held in Gaza.

The number of hostages, they believe, is closer to 200.

"Wars are not between civilians, wars are between countries, between armies, not between children under the age of three or women who go to a festival to celebrate their 40th birthday," said Ohad.

Ohad wanted to share his sister-in-law's story because he believes Americans should be putting more pressure on the president to rescue hostages.