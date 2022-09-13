Detroit cop off job after racy OnlyFans page discovered

A Detroit police officer is off the force after a racy OnlyFans page she was running was found by the department.

"One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall," said Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department's Professional Standards section.

Chief James White learned about the page with porn Tuesday morning, launched an investigation, and suspended Janelle Zielinski, only to find out she resigned a day earlier. She graduated from the police academy and started her career with DPD in March.

Janelle Zielinski

Her resignation letter was effective Sept. 23, but since she was suspended, she will no longer be working.

"One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit," Graveline said.

People asked about what happened had mixed reactions about the department moving to punish the officer over the OnlyFans account.

Some thought she shouldn't get in trouble, including Bryana Napton, who said, "I don’t think she should technically get in trouble for it."

Others said she was representing the city, so she shouldn't be posting nude photos.

"You’re representing the city when you have on a badge, and it’s just bad rep for the city," Alvin Crosby said.

Police said Zielinski had her uniform on in photos on her Instagram that linked to OnlyFans, not the OnlyFans page.

Krista Symansic said it is legal to have an OnlyFans account, but noted why being an officer with a page could cause issues.

"As long as she's not doing anything illegal. OnlyFans is legal, right?" she said. "Since she’s promoting it on her Instagram along with promoting being a cop, I could see how that's a conflict of interest."

FOX 2 reached out to Zielinski for comment, but she did not respond.

OnlyFans has proved to be a financial boon for some content creators.

An Arizona teacher claims to have made a million dollars on the site after quitting her job and posting videos on the platform full-time.