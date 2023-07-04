Dior store burglarized overnight in Gold Coast

A Dior store was broken into and burglarized Monday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to a burglary at the store at 931 N. Rush St., and found the rear entrance had been pried open.

Officers searched the store but did not locate any suspects.

Merchandise was stolen from the store but police did not say the value of the items that were taken.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.