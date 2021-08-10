Dollar General chairs recalled over amputation, pinching hazard

A recall has been issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission involving lounge chairs sold at Dollar General.

Dollar General recommends consumers immediately stop using its True Living Sling Loungers after recalling the chair due to unexpected collapsing which can cause amputation, laceration and pinching hazards if extremities get caught in the folding joints.

The store has received three reports of the sling chairs collapsing, resulting in amputation or lacerations to consumer’s fingers after getting caught in the metal folding joints.

The lounge chairs were sold at Dollar General’s nationwide from January 2019 to September 2019 for about $20. They have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric.

Nearly 155,000 units, which were manufactured in China, were sold during the eight-month period.

Consumers can contact Dollar General at 1-800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on "Product Recalls" under "Help" at the bottom on the page for more information on how to receive a full refund on the purchase.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.