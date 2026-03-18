Lil Wayne marks 20 years of 'Tha Carter' with tour, Chicago stop

The Brief Lil Wayne will perform July 17, 2026, in Chicago as part of his extended "Tha Carter" anniversary tour. The show at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island will feature special guest 2 Chainz. Presale tickets begin March 18, with general sales opening March 20 at 10 a.m.



Five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is bringing his extended North American tour to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

What we know:

Lil Wayne is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday, July 17, 2026, with 2 Chainz appearing as a special guest.

The tour highlights the lasting impact of his "Tha Carter" album series, which spans more than two decades and includes multiple chart-topping and multi-platinum releases.

What's next:

The Chicago performance is part of a broader 2026 tour schedule with stops across the United States, including the Midwest, South and West Coast.

Fans can access presale tickets beginning March 18, with general ticket sales opening March 20.