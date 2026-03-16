Stolen SUV linked to several Chicago-area police chases recovered, 2 men charged

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The Brief Two men were arrested after police recovered a stolen vehicle tied to several suburban pursuits. Officers used a tire deflation device before the vehicle stopped in Maywood with flat tires. Two suspects were arrested while a third fled.



Two men have been charged after leading suburban Chicago police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that was linked to several other pursuits.

The backstory:

Elmhurst police said officers were alerted around 3:10 p.m. on March 11 to a vehicle entering the city that had been reported stolen in Chicago and displaying recently stolen license plates.

Police said the silver Honda CR-V had previously fled from officers in Naperville on March 10 and from police in Aurora and Downers Grove earlier on March 11.

Elmhurst officers spotted the vehicle traveling north on York Street near Vallette Street and followed it onto St. Charles Road. Officers used a tire deflation device as the vehicle got on the ramp to eastbound I-290.

Officials said the vehicle continued east on the interstate before exiting at 17th Avenue and stopping near Second and Harvard avenues in Maywood with three flat tires. Several occupants then ran from the vehicle.

Officers from several nearby agencies searched the area with help from a Chicago police helicopter. Two suspects were found near First Avenue and Roosevelt Road and taken into custody. A third suspect was not apprehended.

Abdulhafedh H. Abdulhafedh, 25, of Aurora, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen license plates and obstructing a police officer.

Wenzel C. Draper, 32, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen license plates.

Both men were taken to the DuPage County Judicial Center for their first court appearance.