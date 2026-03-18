Police chase on I-94: Driver arrested after allegedly hitting squad car

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase that shut down traffic on I-94 on Wednesday morning in the north suburbs.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle was wanted around 11 a.m. for striking a squad car in Bensenville. Police said at one point, the suspect had lit a cigarette and was "driving only 28 mph on the interstate."

Just after noon, police were seen taking the driver into custody. There is no word on when I-94 will reopen.

ISP assisted in the chase.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.