Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard leads march against gun violence

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago
article

DOLTON, Illinois - Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard led a march against violence with other local leaders on Saturday.

Henyard said that crime has been increasing over the past eight years, and that it will take a community effort across Cook County to solve.

Gun violence has been declared a public health emergency in Illinois and there is a push by local clergy for President Joe Biden to do the same.

"COVID affected everybody, but violence predominately effects black and brown," said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church. "We need to demand this country put the same energy commitment and resources to solving violence in communities or our black and brown children are going to become endangered species."

