Double fatality at Lemont motel: Police investigating suspected murder-suicide

Two people were found fatally shot in separate motel rooms, in what Lemont police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the D-Lux Budget Inn, located in the 12200 block of Archer Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a motel room, police say. Her identity has not been released.

A short time later, as police were canvassing the area, they searched an adjacent room and found a 62-year-old man, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The weapon found with the man was the same one used in the homicide, police say.

It's unknown if the man and woman knew each other and police are unsure of the motive. The incident is being deemed a murder-suicide.

Further details are unknown, but there is no current threat to the community.

