Downers Grove police find 2 dead in suspected domestic shooting

Suburban police found two people shot to death in a Downers Grove home after a suspected domestic incident Tuesday night.

Downers Grove officers responded to a 911 call about an issue at a home in the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue.

Witnesses outside the residence told officers that there was a man with a gun inside. They also reported hearing gunshots.

When officers went inside the home, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time as the shooting deaths remain under investigation.