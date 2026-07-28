Worker's body recovered from Downers Grove storm sewer after over day of searching

The Brief A second contractor worker was found dead Tuesday afternoon after becoming trapped inside a Downers Grove storm sewer during a construction accident. The Downers Grove Fire Department said the worker was located around 5 p.m. near Washington Street after crews shifted from a rescue operation to a recovery effort Monday night. Another worker was rescued Mondayand taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in good condition.



The body of the second contractor worker trapped inside a Downers Grove storm sewer was recovered Tuesday afternoon, officials said, ending a difficult recovery operation that began after severe weather moved through the Chicago area Monday.

Downers Grove officials said crews recovered the worker from the storm sewer system around 5 p.m. after emergency responders spent more than a day battling dangerous conditions underground.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the man worked for Vortex Lining Systems LLC of Houston, TX, a contractor for the village.

The contractors had been working on a large-diameter pipe rehabilitation project.

Downers Grove sewer recovery

The backstory:

The incident began around 12:50 p.m. Monday when Downers Grove officers were flagged down by workers at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street. Workers told authorities that two contractors had become trapped inside the sewer beneath the roadway.

The Downers Grove Fire Department immediately launched a technical rescue operation.

One worker was rescued about 200 feet from the original entry point and taken to Endeavor Health Good Samaritan Hospital. Police said that worker was in good condition.

A second worker remained missing after officials suspended active rescue efforts Monday because of hazardous conditions inside the sewer. Fire officials said the operation transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery effort due to high water levels and unsafe conditions underground.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report. Finish reading the rest of the story below.

Officials said storm sewer systems can continue carrying runoff from surrounding neighborhoods long after rainfall ends, making conditions inside the pipes dangerous for emergency crews. Responders also had to monitor air quality and wait for potentially hazardous gases to clear before entering.

The workers were part of a long-term infrastructure project involving an underground culvert system beneath downtown Downers Grove. Village officials said an 11-foot-wide concrete pipe installed in the 1960s carries St. Joseph Creek and stormwater beneath the downtown area near the Civic Center.

The pipe had deteriorated over time and required repairs, according to the village. The multi-year project has faced delays because of weather, with recent heavy rainfall slowing cleaning, debris removal and installation of a new liner inside the pipe.

The village previously said crews had completed lining the section of pipe up to Curtiss and Belden avenues, where the incident occurred, with work expected to continue west toward the Civic Center and parking deck.

Big picture view:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 60 people died in confined spaces, including sewers, manholes and storm drains, nationwide between 2011 and 2018.

What's next:

Authorities have not released the identity of the worker who died. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.