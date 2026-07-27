Downers Grove storm sewer rescue becomes recovery mission; 1 worker still missing
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Two contractor workers were trapped in a storm sewer beneath a Downers Grove street Monday afternoon as severe weather moved through the Chicago suburbs, authorities said.
One worker was rescued and is hospitalized in good condition, but a second worker remains missing after officials suspended active rescue efforts because of dangerous conditions inside the sewer.
Rescue mission turned recovery mission
The backstory:
Downers Grove police said officers were flagged down at about 12:50 p.m. by workers at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street.
Workers told officers that two contractors were trapped in a storm sewer beneath the street.
The Downers Grove Fire Department responded and launched a technical rescue operation.
One worker was rescued about 200 feet from the original point of entry and transported to Endeavor Health Good Samaritan Hospital, where the worker is reported to be in good condition, police said.
The second worker remains missing. Fire officials said the operation has transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission because current water conditions inside the storm sewer make search efforts too dangerous.
What's next:
Officials said the search will resume once conditions inside the storm sewer improve.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provide by the Village of Downers Grove, Downers Grove police and fire departments.