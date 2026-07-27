Downers Grove storm sewer rescue becomes recovery mission; 1 worker still missing

The Brief Two contractors became trapped in a storm sewer at a construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street in Downers Grove on Monday afternoon. One worker was rescued about 200 feet from the entry point and hospitalized in good condition, while the second worker remains missing. Officials have transitioned from a rescue operation to a recovery mission because dangerous water conditions inside the storm sewer have halted search efforts until conditions improve.



Two contractor workers were trapped in a storm sewer beneath a Downers Grove street Monday afternoon as severe weather moved through the Chicago suburbs, authorities said.

One worker was rescued and is hospitalized in good condition, but a second worker remains missing after officials suspended active rescue efforts because of dangerous conditions inside the sewer.

Rescue mission turned recovery mission

The backstory:

Downers Grove police said officers were flagged down at about 12:50 p.m. by workers at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street.

Workers told officers that two contractors were trapped in a storm sewer beneath the street.

The Downers Grove Fire Department responded and launched a technical rescue operation.

One worker was rescued about 200 feet from the original point of entry and transported to Endeavor Health Good Samaritan Hospital, where the worker is reported to be in good condition, police said.

The second worker remains missing. Fire officials said the operation has transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission because current water conditions inside the storm sewer make search efforts too dangerous.

What's next:

Officials said the search will resume once conditions inside the storm sewer improve.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.