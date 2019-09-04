Downstate man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Evanston

article

A downstate man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year in north suburban Evanston.

Loren Brown, 19, is charged with a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from Evanston police.

Brown, who lives in downstate Centralia, is accused of sexually assaulting the 19-year-old woman about 2:15 a.m. July 26 as she walked in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue in Evanston, police said. She also suffered facial injuries during the attack.

Investigators identified Brown as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest Aug. 30, police said. He was arrested by Centralia police and brought back to Evanston to be formally charged.

He remains held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office and court records. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 9.