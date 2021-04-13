Downstate man charged with threatening federal judge in Chicago

A downstate man was indicted on criminal charges for allegedly threatening to assault and murder a federal judge in Chicago.

Joshua Farner, 35, of Marion mailed a letter to the judge in Chicago in April 2016 threatening to assault and murder the judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment accuses Farner of sending the threatening letter to retaliate against the judge and interfere with the judge’s official duties, prosecutors said.

Farner was charged with with two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to assault and murder a United States judge.

His arraignment hasn’t been scheduled.