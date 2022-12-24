Dozen people without home after West Side structure fire

article

A dozen people were left without a home Christmas Eve morning following a structure fire on the West Side.

Chicago Fire Department was on the scene of a 2-11 fire in South Austin near Leamington Avenue and Ferdinand Street early Saturday.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was on the scene helping the displaced residents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The exact time of the fire and the cause were not released at this time.