Dozens of car windows smashed at Schaumburg Honda dealership; suspect in custody

Over 35 cars were damaged Wednesday night at a Honda dealership in Schaumburg and one person is in custody.

Police were called to Schaumburg Honda Automobiles, 750 E. Golf Road, around 4 a.m. and found the windows of several cars were smashed out.

Schaumburg police said one person is in custody and charges are pending.

A dealership employee told FOX 32 News that the dealership has had trouble with vandals in the past.

More details are expected this morning from Schaumburg police.

