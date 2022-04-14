Dozens of car windows smashed at Schaumburg Honda dealership; suspect in custody
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Over 35 cars were damaged Wednesday night at a Honda dealership in Schaumburg and one person is in custody.
Police were called to Schaumburg Honda Automobiles, 750 E. Golf Road, around 4 a.m. and found the windows of several cars were smashed out.
Schaumburg police said one person is in custody and charges are pending.
A dealership employee told FOX 32 News that the dealership has had trouble with vandals in the past.
More details are expected this morning from Schaumburg police.
