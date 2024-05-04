Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside Art Institute of Chicago: police

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested outside the Art Institute of Chicago despite receiving multiple warnings to disperse from Chicago police.

The encampment was formed at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue, in one of the institute's gardens.

Protesters held their ground for several hours, despite officers' attempts at negotiations, according to CPD.

Then at 3:30 p.m., the situation began to escalate after the institute requested the police begin removing protesters from the property.

Police said they issued the first warning to disperse at 4:11 p.m. and then again at 4:20 p.m.

The third and final warning was issued at 4:30 p.m.

After protesters refused to move from the premises, officers made dozens of arrests for criminal trespass to property.

Protesters gathered outside Art Institute of Chicago on Saturday.

According to CPD, the scene was cleared within 20 minutes of the third warning being issued.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.