Dr. Anthony Fauci to throw first pitch for Nationals on Opening Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw the first pitch for the Washington Nationals on opening day, the team announced Monday.

The season begins Thursday night with the Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title," the team announced in a statement."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players in teams across the league have adapted to COVID-19 tests, social distancing and wearing masks in the clubhouse.