A 35-year-old man crashed into a tree Tuesday morning after being shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was driving about 8:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Laflin Street when two gunmen fired shots from a passing blue SUV, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old, shot in his back, crashed and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.