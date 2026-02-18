Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Winter Jazz Fair, Travel & Adventure Show
CHICAGO - Whether you're chasing live music, cheering in the stands or browsing local markets, there's a little something for everyone this weekend.
Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 20-22.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 20: Brandi Carlile at Allstate Arena
Feb. 20: Fabrizio at Thalia Hall
Feb. 20: Rich Brian at Riviera Theatre
Feb. 20: Schur at Garcia’s
Feb. 20: Alicia Villarreal at Rosemont Theatre
Feb. 20: Tara Yummy at Outset
Feb. 21: Sixteen Candles at House of Blues Chicago
Feb. 21: Liquid Soul at Garcia’s
Feb. 21: Aleman & Gera MX at Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 21: Takuya Nakamura at Outset
Feb. 21: Ray Volpe at Radius
Feb. 22: Badflower at House of Blues Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 20: Chicago Public League
Feb. 20: White Sox vs. Cubs
Feb. 21: White Sox vs. Athletics
Feb. 21: White Sox vs. Brewers
Feb. 21: Cubs vs. Rangers
Feb. 21: UIC men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso
Feb. 21: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Feb. 21: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Providence
Feb. 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars
Feb. 22: DePaul women’s basketball vs. Xavier
Feb. 22: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
What comedy and theatre show are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 20-22
Winter Jazz Fair
Feb. 20
The Jazz Institute of Chicago hosts its annual Winter Jazz Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The event features live performances, panel discussions and a vendor fair. The suggested donation is $10 for all-day access.
UChicago Folk Festival
Feb. 20- Feb. 21
The 66th annual folk festival kicks off Friday Feb. 20 at Mandel Hall in Hyde Park, showcasing blues, bluegrass, Cajun and traditional folk music. Tickets range from $5 for students to $30 for general admission.
Lunar New Year at Navy Pier
Feb. 21
Families can welcome the Year of the Horse with free performances, music and cultural traditions at Navy Pier on Feb. 21.
Black Makers Market at Navy Pier
Feb. 21
The Black Makers Market highlights rotating Black-owned businesses each Saturday, featuring handcrafted fashion, jewelry, beauty products and art from creators across Chicago neighborhoods.
Chicago Travel & Adventure Show
Feb. 21
Travel experts, destination showcases and live presentations run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets cost $20 and include access to celebrity travel speakers, trip deals and planning resources.
Extra Life Chicago Gaming Convention
Feb. 22
The charity gaming event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Artifact Events, featuring video games, board games, cosplay contests and live entertainment. Admission includes food and drinks, with proceeds benefiting Lurie Children’s Hospital.
Pilsen Vintage Market
Feb. 22
Vintage clothing, collectibles and retro finds will be on display from noon to 6 p.m. at XOCO House Gallery, 2317 W. 18th St. The indoor market brings together nearly 40 vendors showcasing curated throwback styles and unique pieces.
