Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Winter Jazz Fair, Travel & Adventure Show

Whether you're chasing live music, cheering in the stands or browsing local markets, there's a little something for everyone this weekend.

Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 20-22.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 20: Brandi Carlile at Allstate Arena

Feb. 20: Fabrizio at Thalia Hall

Feb. 20: Rich Brian at Riviera Theatre

Feb. 20: Schur at Garcia’s

Feb. 20: Alicia Villarreal at Rosemont Theatre

Feb. 20: Tara Yummy at Outset

Feb. 21: Sixteen Candles at House of Blues Chicago

Feb. 21: Liquid Soul at Garcia’s

Feb. 21: Aleman & Gera MX at Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 21: Takuya Nakamura at Outset

Feb. 21: Ray Volpe at Radius

Feb. 22: Badflower at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 20: Chicago Public League

Feb. 20: White Sox vs. Cubs

Feb. 21: White Sox vs. Athletics

Feb. 21: White Sox vs. Brewers

Feb. 21: Cubs vs. Rangers

Feb. 21: UIC men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso

Feb. 21: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Feb. 21: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Providence

Feb. 21: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars

Feb. 22: DePaul women’s basketball vs. Xavier

Feb. 22: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

What comedy and theatre show are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Outsiders

Jim Gaffigan

Eureka Day

Christopher Titus

Monsieur Chopin

Things to do in Chicago Feb. 20-22

Feb. 20

The Jazz Institute of Chicago hosts its annual Winter Jazz Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The event features live performances, panel discussions and a vendor fair. The suggested donation is $10 for all-day access.

Feb. 20- Feb. 21

The 66th annual folk festival kicks off Friday Feb. 20 at Mandel Hall in Hyde Park, showcasing blues, bluegrass, Cajun and traditional folk music. Tickets range from $5 for students to $30 for general admission.

Feb. 21

Families can welcome the Year of the Horse with free performances, music and cultural traditions at Navy Pier on Feb. 21.

Feb. 21

The Black Makers Market highlights rotating Black-owned businesses each Saturday, featuring handcrafted fashion, jewelry, beauty products and art from creators across Chicago neighborhoods.

Feb. 21

Travel experts, destination showcases and live presentations run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets cost $20 and include access to celebrity travel speakers, trip deals and planning resources.

Feb. 22

The charity gaming event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Artifact Events, featuring video games, board games, cosplay contests and live entertainment. Admission includes food and drinks, with proceeds benefiting Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Feb. 22

Vintage clothing, collectibles and retro finds will be on display from noon to 6 p.m. at XOCO House Gallery, 2317 W. 18th St. The indoor market brings together nearly 40 vendors showcasing curated throwback styles and unique pieces.